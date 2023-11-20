Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.31% of Terreno Realty worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,428. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.