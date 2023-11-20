Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,828 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,347,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX traded up $5.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,830. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.