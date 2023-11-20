Davis R M Inc. Acquires 12,021 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $58,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $196.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.65. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

