Davis R M Inc. Acquires 53,583 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,494,390,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0502 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

