Davis R M Inc. Acquires 979 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $37,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

