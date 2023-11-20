Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.