Davis R M Inc. Buys 36,992 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

