Davis R M Inc. Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.63 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

