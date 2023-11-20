Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

META stock opened at $334.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $338.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.26.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,567,390.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,743,106.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,567,390.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,743,106.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $66,204,363. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

