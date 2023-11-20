Davis R M Inc. Has $72.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $72,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VB opened at $191.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

