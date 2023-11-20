Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $64,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $88.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

