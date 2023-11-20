Davis R M Inc. Sells 17,877 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,877 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $40,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $257.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $216.20 and a 1-year high of $264.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.56.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

