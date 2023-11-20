Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of AON worth $44,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $329.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.13. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

