DC Investments Management LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

DC Investments Management LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $178.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

