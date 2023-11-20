DC Investments Management LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

DC Investments Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,874 shares during the quarter. DC Investments Management LLC owned 0.11% of Carriage Services worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 59.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

CSV stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $90.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.18 million. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

