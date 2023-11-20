DC Investments Management LLC Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,315,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,148,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,572,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNF opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNF. Oppenheimer started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

