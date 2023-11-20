DC Investments Management LLC Purchases 2,808 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DC Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 1.7% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.35.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

