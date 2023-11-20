DC Investments Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DC Investments Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 4.7% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG stock opened at $157.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

