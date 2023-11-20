Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $369,730 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

