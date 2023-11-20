DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $13.01 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00140620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041387 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002708 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

