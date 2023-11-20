Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 438,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Intel by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,038,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,026,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of -111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.