Delta Asset Management LLC TN Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.74. 1,405,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

