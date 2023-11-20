Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 110 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,216. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

