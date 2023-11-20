Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 133 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Prologis were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,880. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

