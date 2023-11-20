DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XRAY. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,931 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.