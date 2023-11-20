Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 195.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 58,831 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the period.

Shares of DISV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.31. 213,124 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

