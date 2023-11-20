Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 8.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.32% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 224,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,872. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.