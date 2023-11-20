Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $24,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,270. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

