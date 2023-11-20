Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Boosted by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 10.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $52,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFAC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $27.33. 450,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

