Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,080 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 21.2% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $117,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 565,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,938. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.