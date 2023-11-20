Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Decreased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 21.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $43,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.33. 450,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,477. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

