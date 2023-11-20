Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,954. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

