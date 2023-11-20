Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,019,000 after buying an additional 140,962 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,028,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,443,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,328,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 102,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,220. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

