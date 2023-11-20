Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,276 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,522,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. 108,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,684. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

