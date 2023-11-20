Diploma (LON:DPLM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,348 ($41.12) and last traded at GBX 3,344 ($41.07), with a volume of 291686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,020 ($37.09).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,851.06%.

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,557.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,962.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,020.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.