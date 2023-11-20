Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 46,692 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 8.70% of Capital Product Partners worth $24,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.94 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

