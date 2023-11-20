Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys 103,389 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,389 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPAA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of MPAA opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.10 million, a P/E ratio of -195.96 and a beta of 1.37. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Trussler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

