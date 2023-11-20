Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys 6,137 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. International Seaways comprises about 1.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $50,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Seaways by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 94,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Seaways by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,913,000 after purchasing an additional 103,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $246,985 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

