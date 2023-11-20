Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.46% of Bristow Group worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $814,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,558,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,426,867.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bristow Group news, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $68,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,588.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $814,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,558,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,426,867.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,105 shares of company stock worth $2,667,104. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

