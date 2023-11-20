Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Invests $12.29 Million in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 897,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Cool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cool in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cool by 116.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth about $356,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLCO stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. Cool Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Cool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

