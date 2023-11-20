Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Chord Energy worth $58,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,963,575. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $163.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.