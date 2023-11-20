Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 1.61% of Kimball Electronics worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 114.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $626.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Featured Stories

