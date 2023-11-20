Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Unifi worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Unifi by 9.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 9.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 89.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Unifi Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,803,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,814. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,198 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,586.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,798,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,563.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 4,800 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,803,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,814. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $88,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

(Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.