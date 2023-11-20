Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after acquiring an additional 600,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,637.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $175.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

