Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 4.5% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $303,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $596.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,299,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.