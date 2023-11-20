Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,333,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises approximately 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.32% of Encompass Health worth $361,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after buying an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 302.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 434,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after buying an additional 254,385 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $64.43. 138,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

