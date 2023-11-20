Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 142,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 614,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Several research analysts have commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Energizer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

