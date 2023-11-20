Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 112.89% and a negative net margin of 3,719.40%. Analysts expect that Energous will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,804.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energous by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Energous by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

