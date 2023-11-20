Entain (LON:ENT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,510 ($18.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($16.39) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entain from GBX 1,745 ($21.43) to GBX 1,626 ($19.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 1,600 ($19.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,570.17 ($19.28).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 855.80 ($10.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,031.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 964.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 833.80 ($10.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.61).

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 15,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £145,534.84 ($178,723.86). 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

