Ergo Price Hits $1.27 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Ergo has a market cap of $90.62 million and approximately $298,603.41 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00003430 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,989.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00189236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.98 or 0.00616339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00442270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00052544 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00129421 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,421,348 coins and its circulating supply is 71,421,249 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

